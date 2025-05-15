SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $27,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,442,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,465 shares of company stock worth $1,401,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Shares of SPSC opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

