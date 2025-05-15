Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

Featured Articles

