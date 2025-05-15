Steven Conine Sells 9,798 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,981,985.50. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 740,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,735,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

