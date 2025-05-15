Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,628 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 133,841 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $9.12 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.