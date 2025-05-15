Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.2%

FMAO opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.