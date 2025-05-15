Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $621,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

