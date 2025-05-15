Stifel Financial Corp Has $254,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xerox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xerox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 94,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after buying an additional 199,598 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

Xerox stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $699.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.