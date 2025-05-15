Stifel Financial Corp Has $257,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -735.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.