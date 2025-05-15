Stifel Financial Corp Has $265,000 Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 169,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $7.37 on Thursday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LXU shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

