Stifel Financial Corp Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sylvamo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

