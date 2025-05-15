Stifel Financial Corp Has $312,000 Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDY opened at $53.12 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.