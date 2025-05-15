Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Certara by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Certara stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

