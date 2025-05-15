Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Target Hospitality by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $687.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

