Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,905,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,186,000 after acquiring an additional 107,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,976. This represents a 73.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.53.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 308.82%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.