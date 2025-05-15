Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

