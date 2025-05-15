Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BTC stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

