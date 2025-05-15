Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,658 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $116.26.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.