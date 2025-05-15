Stifel Financial Corp Sells 334 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

