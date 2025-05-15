Stifel Financial Corp Sells 624 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Shake Shack stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.13 and a beta of 1.61. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

