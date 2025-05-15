Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:XOVR opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $344.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.15. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.