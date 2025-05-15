Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRX opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

