Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forte Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
FBRX opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
