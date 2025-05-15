StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE APT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.30. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

