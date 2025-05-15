StockNews.com Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

