StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.9%
SOHO opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
