StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.9%

SOHO opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 835,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 169,960 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

