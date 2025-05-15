StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of StoneCo worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of STNE opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

