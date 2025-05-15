Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 43,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 83,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Get Straumann alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Straumann

Straumann Stock Performance

Straumann Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.