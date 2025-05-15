Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 30,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
