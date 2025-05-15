Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $107,184.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $107,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $54,640.00.

Shares of SYM opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,627 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $20,754,000. Finally, Robocap Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

