Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 65,827 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $675,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.14 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

