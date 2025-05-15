Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tennant by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $5,830,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,957,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

