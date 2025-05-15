TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 394.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WULF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 453,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 955,795 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,383 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $24,371,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

