The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $3.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTKB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 8.4%

CTKB opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.42. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 992,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9,698.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.