The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $209.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $263.41 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. This represents a 95.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,511,368. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

