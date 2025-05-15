The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Joint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Joint by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.54. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Joint had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

