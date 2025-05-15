The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $963,000 Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17,744.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,814.82. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

