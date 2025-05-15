The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $24,371,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $18,606,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 2,499,865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TeraWulf by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 2,028,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,115,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WULF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

