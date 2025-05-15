The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

