The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

