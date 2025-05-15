Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 108,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of C$45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

