Tony W. Lee Sells 50,657,562 Shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Stock

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Primo Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,363,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Brands by 24.4% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $115,081,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

