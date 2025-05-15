Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Get alerts:

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Norfolk Southern are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around producing, processing or supplying agricultural goods and services—ranging from farm operations and food processors to seed and fertilizer manufacturers and farm-equipment makers. Their performance is driven by factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices and global food demand, making them a way for investors to gain targeted exposure to the agricultural sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.52. 790,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.33 and its 200 day moving average is $452.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,217. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 927,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

