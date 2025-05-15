Top Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and manufacture advanced battery cells, modules and materials. They offer investors exposure to the growing markets for electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage and portable electronics, but can be volatile due to raw-material price swings and rapid technological change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 59,324,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,717.38. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4,470,000.00.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 1,012,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $404.54 million, a PE ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.31.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ ABAT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 954,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,166. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 602,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,593. The company has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NVX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 21,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. NOVONIX has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15.

