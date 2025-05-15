Top Home Improvement Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services for residential construction, remodeling, repair and maintenance. They include home improvement retailers, building-materials suppliers and tool makers, offering investors exposure to housing-market activity and consumer spending on renovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. 13,697,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,867,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $768.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.16. 1,454,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,841. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,105. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $246.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. 5,148,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.93.

