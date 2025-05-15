Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $283.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

