Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,040 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,464,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,045,135.44. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $107,516.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,879.39. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,216 shares of company stock worth $2,832,056 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverCommerce Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.71 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

