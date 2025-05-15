Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 339 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regional Management by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $50,166.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,241.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE RM opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RM. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

