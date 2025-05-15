Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $247.99 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.78.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

