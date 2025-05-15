Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after buying an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 518,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,700 shares during the period.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

