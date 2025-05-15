Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 56.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

