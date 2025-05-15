Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

NYSE DXC opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

